Chivas vs. TFC: Your Running Commentary

It all comes down to Wednesday night, and Toronto FC will need to pull off a stunner.

Following a 2-1 first leg defeat, TFC will need to score at least twice against Chivas de Guadalajara on Wednesday in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League finals. Due to the two away goals, Chivas is in firm control, and they’re facing a weakened TFC team missing several key pieces.

Toronto FC’s lineup features no natural centerbacks due to injury as Gregory van der Wiel, Ashtone Morgan, Auro and Nicolas Hasler make up the backline. Up top, stars Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco will need to find goals while Victor Vazquez return from injury, providing a key boost.

