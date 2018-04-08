Christian Pulisic opens the scoring for Dortmund against Stuttgart

It’s hard to tell if he meant to score. but Christian Pulisic did put one in the net in rather impressive fashion.

In the 28th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s clash against VfB Stuttgart, Pulisic was barrelling down the right flank, as he is wont to do, and he appeared to be playing in a cross for Michy Batshuayi, but the ball found the upper corner of the net instead.

It may have been a cross, but he'll take it! 😉 Christian Pulisic's 4th goal of the season gives Dortmund the lead! #BVBVFB pic.twitter.com/5YOZk2p8wW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 8, 2018

It was Pulisic’s fourth goal of the Bundesliga campaign and it gave Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 lead.

Goals from Batshuayi and Maximilian Philipp would allow Dortmund to win by a 3-0 score.