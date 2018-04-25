Christian Pulisic to join USMNT for Bolivia friendly

Christian Pulisic is set for his first U.S. Men’s National Team call-up in quite some time.

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan revealed on Wednesday that the Borussia Dortmund attacker would rejoin the USMNT for an upcoming friendly against Bolivia. The U.S. is set to face the South American side on May 28 in Pulisic’s home state of Pennsylvania.

He's coming home. Dave Sarachan announces that @cpulisic_10 will be on the #USMNT roster for our May 28 match vs. Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/DscmdU9Mtf — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) April 25, 2018

Pulisic hasn’t featured for the U.S. since the now-infamous loss to Trinidad & Tobago last October. He has missed out on a total of three USMNT matches, with the most recent being a 1-0 win over Paraguay in North Carolina.

The Bolivia friendly is one of three set for this summer as the U.S. will take on Ireland and France in June.