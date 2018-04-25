Christian Pulisic to join USMNT for Bolivia friendly

Christian Pulisic to join USMNT for Bolivia friendly

U.S. Men's National Team

Christian Pulisic to join USMNT for Bolivia friendly

Christian Pulisic is set for his first U.S. Men’s National Team call-up in quite some time.

Interim head coach Dave Sarachan revealed on Wednesday that the Borussia Dortmund attacker would rejoin the USMNT for an upcoming friendly against Bolivia. The U.S. is set to face the South American side on May 28 in Pulisic’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Pulisic hasn’t featured for the U.S. since the now-infamous loss to Trinidad & Tobago last October. He has missed out on a total of three USMNT matches, with the most recent being a 1-0 win over Paraguay in North Carolina.

The Bolivia friendly is one of three set for this summer as the U.S. will take on Ireland and France in June.

, , Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home