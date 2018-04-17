Concacaf Champions League Final: Your Running Commentary

The Concacaf Champions League final kicks off on Tuesday as cold temperatures and plenty of excitement await Chivas de Guadalajara at BMO Field.

Toronto FC has made a habit of starting hot in opening legs, and they’ll need to do so again in Tuesday’s first leg (8 p.m., Univision Deportes). Chivas is expected to come out and defend with strength, as the Liga MX side looks to put the tie on their terms heading back to Mexico.

The TFC XI features a number of regulars, including Chris Mavinga, Gregory van der Wiel and, most importantly, Jozy Altidore. All three were questionable heading into the match, and all three were cleared to play on Tuesday. Still absent, though, is Victor Vazquez, as TFC faces Chivas without their No. 10.

If you’ll be watching today’s matches, feel free to share your thoughts, analysis and questions in the comment section below.