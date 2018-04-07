Concacaf fines TFC, Club America; suspends Chivas player

Featured

Concacaf handed out some punishments on Friday stemming from this week’s Concacaf Champions League action.

The Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC and Club America for general team misconduct during halftime of TFC’s semifinal first leg win over the Mexican side. The two teams engaged in a halftime confrontation on the way to the locker room, with Club America boss Miguel Herrera later accusing Toronto police of assaulting his players.

In addition, Chivas de Guadalajara’s Jair Pereira has been suspended for two matches after the defender was seen choking New York Red Bulls midfielder Sean Davis in Chivas’ 1-0 win.

Both teams return to action Tuesday night for the second legs.

