Dortmund-Man City, Man United-Liverpool headline International Champions Cup schedule

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund headline the International Champions Cup’s U.S. schedule, but there are a number on interesting matches set to take place stateside this summer.

Pulisic and co. are set to face Manchester City in Chicago, Liverpool in Charlotte and Benfica in Pittsburgh, headlining the ICC schedule. The summer schedule also features several other heavyweight clashes, including Liverpool’s battle with Manchester United at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Meanwhile, several other young Americans could figure to feature this summer depending on decisions following loan spells. Cameron Carter-Vickers could return to Tottenham this summer following two Championship loan moves while Erik Palmer-Brown is currently on the books of Manchester City while on loan in Belgium. Keaton Parks’ Benfica is also set to make the trip to the U.S. for a pair of matches.

In total, 17 matches will be played across the U.S. in 12 different markets with teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich also making the trip.

Here’s a full look at the schedule:

July 20: Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund (Chicago)

July 22: Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund (Charlotte)

July 25: Manchester City vs. Liverpool (East Rutherford, N.J.)

July 25: AC Milan vs. Manchester United (Pasadena, Calif.)

July 25: Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur (San Diego)

July 25: Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica (Pittsburgh)

July 25: Juventus vs. Bayern Munich (Philadelphia)

July 28: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

July 28: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City (Miami)

July 28: Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Pasadena, Calif.)

July 28: Benfica vs. Juventus (Harrison, N.J.)

July 31: Manchester United vs. Real Madrid (Miami)

July 31: AC Milan vs. Tottenham Hotspur (Minneapolis)

July 31: Barcelona vs. Roma (Arlington, Tex.)

Aug. 4: Real Madrid vs. Juventus (Landover, Md.)

Aug. 4: AC Milan vs. Barcelona (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Aug. 7: Real Madrid vs. Roma (East Rutherford, N.J.)