Earthquakes to play Manchester United at Levi's Stadium in July

Earthquakes to play Manchester United at Levi's Stadium in July

MLS- San Jose Earthquakes

Earthquakes to play Manchester United at Levi's Stadium in July

The San Jose Earthquakes will take on one of the biggest clubs in the world in a friendly over the summer.

On Monday, the club revealed they will take on Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 22.

“Having an opportunity to face a renowned club such as Manchester United is both a great source of entertainment for our fans and an exciting challenge for our team,” said Earthquakes President Tom Fox. “We’re happy to offer this match as a Bonus Game for our Season Pass Holders, who will be able to attend at no additional cost.”

This is the second time the Red Devils will face the Quakes as part of a series of preseason friendlies. They last played each other in 2015 at Avaya Stadium with United winning by a 3-1 score.

, , MLS- San Jose Earthquakes

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home