Ethan Finlay out for season with ACL tear

MLS- Minnesota United

Minnesota United will be without a key attacker for the rest of the season.

The club announced on Tuesday that Ethan Finlay has suffered a torn ACL of his right knee during this past weekend’s loss to the Seattle Sounders. Finlay will undergo surgery in the coming days. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Finlay has made seven starts for the team this season, providing two goals and one assist in a brief 2018 campaign. The 27-year-old winger joined the club last season after being traded by the Columbus Crew, scoring three goals while providing three assists in 11 games.

Minnesota United’s first match without Finlay will be Saturday’s at home against the Houston Dynamo.

