Friday Kickoff: Bale hopes to remain with Real Madrid, Kane nears return to lineup and more

While one ex-Tottenham star’s future remains up in the air, a current Spurs striker could soon return to the starting XI.

Gareth Bale reportedly wants to remain at Real Madrid despite ongoing reports that he could leave the club. (REPORT)

Mauricio Pochettino says Harry Kane is nearing a return to Tottenham’s starting XI. (REPORT)

Samuel Umtiti’s Barcelona future will be decided within the next month. (REPORT)

Mousa Dembele is reportedly pushing for a three-year contract extension at Tottenham. (REPORT)

Juventus has reportedly shown interest in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. (REPORT)

Defender Juanfran is reportedly nearing an extension with Atletico Madrid. (REPORT)

Gennaro Gattuso has signed a new contract to remain in charge of AC Milan. (REPORT)

Tigres is reportedly pushing to sign Ecuadorian centerback Luis Caicedo. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh scored as the USWNT topped Mexico. (READ)

Morgan earned honors as SBI USWNT Woman of the Match. (READ)

Maxi Moralez, Carlos Vela and Bradley Wright-Phillips headline March’s SBI Best XI. (READ)

Giuseppe Rossi’s agent says the forward will not join MLS for at least two more years. (READ)

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez faces an uncertain future at West Ham. (READ)

France is set to support Morocco’s World Cup bid. (READ)

The Red Bulls are looking ahead to Leg 2 following a “combative” loss to Chivas. (READ)

Josh Sargent earned recognition for his efforts in a U-19 tournament. (READ)