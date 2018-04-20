Friday Kickoff: PSG after Pogba, West Ham look to keep Hart and more

Paul Pogba continues to be the subject of transfer rumors, while another familiar Premier League star could see his loan deal extended.

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly been in contact with Paul Pogba’s agent over a potential move. (REPORT)

West Ham is reportedly looking to keep Joe Hart beyond the end of his loan deal, which concludes at the end of the season. (REPORT)

Manchester City is reportedly still interested in a move for Riyad Mahrez this summer. (REPORT)

Tottenham is reportedly eyeing defenders such as Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles and Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt heading into the summer. (REPORT)

Bordeaux has confirmed that Premier League target Malcolm is likely to leave the club this summer. (REPORT)

Michael Carrick says depression led to his self-imposed exile from the England national team. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

