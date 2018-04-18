Highlights: Chivas 2, TFC 1

shares
By: Ryan Tolmich | 16 minutes ago Follow @RyanTolmich
Chivas de Guadalajara, CONCACAF Champions League, Toronto FC, CONCACAF Champions League
MLS has yet to confirm the final spot in this round of expansion.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s takeover of America continued with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.
The World Cup is coming into focus for several big stars.
TFC fell at home to dig a major hole in the Concacaf Champions League final.
TFC takes on Chivas to kick off the CCL final.
Bayern Munich advanced to the German DFB Pokal Final after a dominant performance on Tuesday, while Barcelona was held on the road at Celta Vigo.
Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen is staying positive amidst not seeing any game time yet this season under new coach Brad Friedel.
While far from official, an NYCFC stadium could be part of a potential Bronx development project.
The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team grabbed a 2-0 win against Norway on Tuesday at the Sportchain Cup in Spain.
A a young star says he’s ready for Europe, headlining MLS news.
