Highlights: Toronto FC 1, Club America 1

By: Ryan Tolmich | 2 hours ago Follow @RyanTolmich
Minnesota United have added Alexi Gomez, a versatile defensive midfielder.
Matt Miazga will have a new manager at Vitesse.
Check out highlights of the Red Bulls’ second leg tie with Chivas.
Mix Diskerud scored a goal to headline Americans Abroad.
The decision to play Bradley Wright-Phillips a bit deeper was one Jesse Marsch says worked, even if the goal never came for the Red Bulls.
An early Jonathan Osorio goal and some heroic goalkeeping by Alex Bono helped Toronto FC punch their ticket to the CONCACAF Champions League final.
The New York Red Bulls could not muster a goal in a loss to Chivas.
Pep Guardiola and Antoine Griezmann headline Wednesday’s news.
D.C. United is reportedly near a big sale, and the club is eyeing a big star as well.
The second legs of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals kicked off on Tuesday with two matches occurring. Manchester City hosted Liverpool, while Barcelona faced Roma.
Highlights should have included the momentarily lapse of coverage on the Go90 app.. that was about half the match.
But seriously, WC style performance from Jozy once again.
All of jokes – congrats Toronto. Chivas should be an easier opponent that Tigres and America. Toronto is the best team in North America
