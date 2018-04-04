Highlights: Toronto FC 3, Club America 1

shares
By: Joe Hojnacki | 17 minutes ago Follow @SportsDeskJoe
Zlatan announced himself as loudly as possible and the SBI Soccer Podcast couldn’t help but listen.
The New York Red Bulls’ dominant victory over Club Tijuana is in the rear view mirror according to coach Jesse Marsch.
Bruce Arena has some interesting reveals in his upcoming autobiography.
Toronto FC’s job is far from over despite their 3-1 win over Club America on Tuesday night.
Club America head coach Miguel Herrera accused Toronto police of attacking his players at halftime of their CCL loss to Toronto FC.
Toronto FC didn’t worry about what Miguel Herrera had to say before their 3-1 CCL win over Club America.
The future of two global stars headlines Wednesday’s news.
TFC will have an advantage heading to the Estadio Azteca.
The quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League began on Tuesday with two old foes doing battle. Juventus faced Real Madrid in Turin, while Bayern Munich traveled to Sevilla.
Paxton Pomykal will miss four-to-six weeks after having damaged tissue removed from his right knee.
Good start, whatever face you put on it. Really hoping Red Bulls just take it to Chivas tonight, make the Goats have to chase goals on the road.
Be a heckuva thing if both clubs can manage it. Seems like a good moment to try – both Toronto and NYRB are in form and feelin’ it, and since we’ve got no World Cup they might as well do their provin’ here.
Love to finally see an MLS team in Club World Cup.
