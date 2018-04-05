Josh Sargent earns post-tournament recognition for efforts with Werder Bremen U-19s

Josh Sargent put in a heck of a performance during the CRB U-19 Champions Trophy tournament, and now the forward has earned a little recognition for his effort.
The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team forward scored three goals for Werder Bremen throughout the club’s run, leading the way in a third-place finish in the U-19 tournament. Sargent’s efforts earned him honors as Best Striker of the tournament.
Sargent’s Werder Bremen teammate Jean-Manuel Mbom was awarded Best German Junior Player. Other trophies went to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Franz Langhoff (Best Keeper), Huddersfield’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Best Defender), and Japan’s Ryo Tabei (Best Midfielder).
The tournament featured 10 teams across two groups. Monchengladbach, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Legia Warsaw, Huddersfield Town and Sassuolo comprised Group A while Bremen, Standard Luttich, Everton, RB Leipzig and a Japan High School Select Team made up Group B.
While Bremen finished third, the Japanese team topped Monchengladbach in the tournament finale.
When play whit Berder Bremen will be a tiger,whit his foot…congratulation youn man
young man
Japanese high school team won?
I was just going to say that. What kind of HS team are they building out there? Impressive to say the least.
Since they are a “Select” team, I’m guessing that means it is an all star group from high schools across Japan. Still, an impressive result against young professionals.
More likely some sort of residency program, I would guess
The high school soccer system is a lot different in Japan. Actually, most good young prospects play in the high school system, rather than the professional academies within the country.
