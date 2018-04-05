Josh Sargent earns post-tournament recognition for efforts with Werder Bremen U-19s

Josh Sargent put in a heck of a performance during the CRB U-19 Champions Trophy tournament, and now the forward has earned a little recognition for his effort.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team forward scored three goals for Werder Bremen throughout the club’s run, leading the way in a third-place finish in the U-19 tournament. Sargent’s efforts earned him honors as Best Striker of the tournament.

Congratulations @joshsargent on being named striker of the tournament at the CRB U19 Champions Trophy 👏 #werder pic.twitter.com/zgLoReNACT — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) April 4, 2018

Sargent’s Werder Bremen teammate Jean-Manuel Mbom was awarded Best German Junior Player. Other trophies went to Borussia Monchengladbach’s Franz Langhoff (Best Keeper), Huddersfield’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Best Defender), and Japan’s Ryo Tabei (Best Midfielder).

The tournament featured 10 teams across two groups. Monchengladbach, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Legia Warsaw, Huddersfield Town and Sassuolo comprised Group A while Bremen, Standard Luttich, Everton, RB Leipzig and a Japan High School Select Team made up Group B.

While Bremen finished third, the Japanese team topped Monchengladbach in the tournament finale.