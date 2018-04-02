Josh Sargent stars as Werder Bremen finishes third at U-19 tournament

Josh Sargent had a big week for the Werder Bremen U-19s, who captured third at a youth tournament behind several goals from their American star.
The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team forward fired three goals in five games, leading Bremen to a third-place finish at the U-19 Champions Trophy tournament. The tournament culminated in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town with Sargent scoring the lone goal in the consolation match.
Werder Bremen opened the tournament with a loss to RB Salzburg with Sargent scoring in the 2-1 defeat via a ninth-minute finish. The German youth side earned draws in the next two matches, splitting points with Standard Luttich and a Japan High School Selection team.
Sargent scored again in the final group-stage match, a 2-0 win over Everton, as Bremen sealed second place in the group and a semifinal berth. In the semifinals, the club fell to Borussia Monchengladbach, 4-2, in extra time.
This is cool. Glad the kid is over there getting lots of playing time. Maybe he gets some first team minutes at the end of the season. They’re currently 12th, so they’re not in a relegation fight and not vying for CL or Europa spot. Seems perfect for him to get some playing time.
