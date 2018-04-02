Josh Sargent stars as Werder Bremen finishes third at U-19 tournament

Josh Sargent had a big week for the Werder Bremen U-19s, who captured third at a youth tournament behind several goals from their American star.

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team forward fired three goals in five games, leading Bremen to a third-place finish at the U-19 Champions Trophy tournament. The tournament culminated in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town with Sargent scoring the lone goal in the consolation match.

Werder Bremen opened the tournament with a loss to RB Salzburg with Sargent scoring in the 2-1 defeat via a ninth-minute finish. The German youth side earned draws in the next two matches, splitting points with Standard Luttich and a Japan High School Selection team.

Sargent scored again in the final group-stage match, a 2-0 win over Everton, as Bremen sealed second place in the group and a semifinal berth. In the semifinals, the club fell to Borussia Monchengladbach, 4-2, in extra time.