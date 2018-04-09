Kathy Carter leaves role as president of SUM

After running for U.S. Soccer president earlier this year, Kathy Carter is leaving her role with Soccer United Marketing.

MLS announced that Carter has resigned from her role as president of SUM as she has decided to “pursue her next challenge and career opportunity”. Carter’s final day at SUM will be April 13, ending an eight-year tenure as president of the company.

“My time with Soccer United Marketing and Major League Soccer has been deeply meaningful – building and expanding the game has been my profession and my passion,” said Carter.

“I’m grateful for the life-long friendships I’ve made and the support I’ve received from the Commissioner, MLS Business Ventures President Gary Stevenson and all of my colleagues at the league, and look forward to seeing MLS continue its incredible growth. I will remain a huge supporter of MLS and U.S. Soccer and will be cheering loudly from the stands for our clubs and players.”

Carter ran for U.S. Soccer president, and was widely pegged as one of the favorites heading into February’s election. However, Carter was defeated by Carlos Cordeiro in the election. Throughout the election, Carter took a leave of absence from the company.

“I would like to thank Kathy on behalf of our owners, clubs and staff for the significant contributions she has made to the sport of soccer in the U.S. and Canada while at SUM and MLS,” said MLS Commissioner and SUM CEO, Don Garber.

“Kathy played a critical role in the development of our league and the growth of soccer in North America for many years. Her energy, leadership and strong relationships helped establish SUM as one of the leading commercial soccer companies in the world. We wish her the best of luck in the next chapter in her career.”