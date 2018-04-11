Minnesota United acquires Peru international Alexi Gomez on loan

Minnesota United had added a versatile midfielder from Peru to bolster their ranks.

The Loons have signed Alexi Gomez on loan for the 2018 season with an option to buy at the end of the year.

“We are delighted to bring a player of Alexi’s quality to the club,” said Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath. “He’s a very dynamic player, he’s an incredible server of the ball on set pieces and he’s composed on the ball. He’s versatile, he’s a player who can play four different positions on the field. It’s a no-brainer for us. I know he’s excited to be here and we are all looking forward to getting to work with him.”

The 25-year-old Peru international is quite well travelled. His parent club is Club Universitario de Deportes in his native land, but he recently completed a loan spell at Atlas in Mexico. Prior to that, Gomez spent time at CD San Luis de Quillota in Chile and IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden. He began his career with CD León de Huánuco in Peru and has five caps with the Peruvian national team.