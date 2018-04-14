MLS Live Scoreboard: Red Bulls knock off Impact, Fire set to face Galaxy

Following a busy midweek period headlined by Champions League action, MLS is back this weekend with some intriguing clashes.

Action began on Friday night, as Orlando City took down the Philadelphia Union while LAFC toppled the Vancouver Whitecaps. On Saturday, there are seven additional games on the schedule, starting with the New York Red Bulls’ clash with the Montreal Impact.

The SBI team will be providing in-game updates on post-game breakdowns of game, so follow along throughout what will certainly be a busy Saturday of MLS action. Also, feel free to share your thoughts and opinions on today’s action in the comments section below:

Red Bulls 3, Impact 1



Saturday’s first match saw the New York Red Bulls show no signs of a Concacaf Champions League hangover, beating the Montreal Impact, 2-1, at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls got on the scoresheet quickly, going 1-0 up after five minutes. Florian Valot found Bradley Wright-Phillips making a run, and the forward made up the ground between him and the goal before finishing from close range. The Impact eventually got back in the game, and were able to show for it with a goal of their own. Jeisson Vargas scored directly from a freekick several yards away from the penalty area, and the half finished with the two teams tied.

The home side picked up their game winner after 57 minutes, with young designated player Alejandro Romero Gamarra scoring his first MLS goal. Wright-Phillips received the ball near the touchline, and spotted Gamarra running into the box. The Argentine hit the ball first time from an angle and saw his shot find the back of the net. A third came in the 76th, as Kemar Lawrence’s pass in front of goal was tapped in by Michael Murillo.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Wright-Phillips’s hot streak continues, adding to his collection of goals and assist this season by picking up one of each against Montreal.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Gamarra’s arrival was met with much fanfare, and he lived up to it with his first MLS goal. It was a hard strike after a long run into the penalty area, leaving goalkeeper Evan Bush with not much to do and the crowd at Red Bull Arena cheering.

MATCH TO FORGET

It was not a great day for Montreal left back Jukka Raitala, who saw the Red Bulls run up and down his flank, including goalscorer Murillo

Rapids vs. Toronto FC

3 p.m. ET, CTV, ESPN+

Toronto FC and Colorado face off for the third time this season after TFC won the CCL round-of-16 series in February.

The Rapids have five points from their last three games, but the in-form Reds are a much more difficult test than FC Dallas or the Union.

Fire vs. Galaxy

3:30 p.m. ET, Univision

Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes his first road trip as a Galaxy player, while his former Manchester United teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger is thriving in a deeper role for the Fire. Overlooked by the clash of the titans is a battle between two of the scorers in MLS in Ola Kamara and Nemanja Nikolic.

Each of the last five games between the Galaxy and Fire produced at least two goals, with the last two meetings being 2-2 draws.

Sporting KC vs. Sounders



4 p.m. ET, ESPN



Sporting Kansas City enters Sunday off a road victory over the Galaxy in which it looked like the Sporting of old. Peter Vermes’ new additions have made an immediate impact and the defense is starting to figure things out.

The Sounders comes into Children’s Mercy Park without a goal in three MLS matches and trying to fill the void left by the suspended Clint Dempsey. The Sounders are the only team in MLS to not score a goal.

D.C. United vs. Crew

7 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Crew are one of two MLS teams that have played six games in six weeks. After going undefeated in their first four, the Crew enter Saturday’s clash in Annapolis, Maryland with two straight losses.

D.C. is struggling to say the least as it tries to make it to the opening of Audi Field in striking distance. Saturday is the last game the Black and Red will play in the Washington D.C. area before July 14.

FC Dallas at New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

FC Dallas is in desperate need of a victory as its hangover from the end of the 2017 season continues. New England’s early success has flown under the radar of other national storylines, but it is right in the mix in the East after two straight wins.

The Revolution are looking to end a seven-year winning drought against FC Dallas. Their last win over FCD came in 2011 by way of goals from Shalrie Joseph and Rajko Lekic.

Minnesota United at Portland Timbers

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Part one of the MLS After Dark special is the first game at Providence Park after offseason renovations.

The Timbers started the Giovanni Savarese era with three losses and two draws, but now the expectations really turn up as the new boss gets a chance to produce home results.

Eleven goals were scored in two meetings between the two teams a year ago.

Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

The winning team in each of the last three meetings between the Houston Dynamo and San Jose Earthquakes recorded a clean sheet.

The Dynamo’s Week 1 shutout win over Atlanta is the only clean sheet earned by either team in 2018.