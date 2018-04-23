MLS Week 8: A Look Back

Major League Soccer

It was a busy weekend in MLS with goals aplenty scattered throughout the three-day stretch.

The Seattle Sounders topped Minnesota United while the Portland Timbers took down previously-unbeaten NYCFC on Sunday. (READ)

Saturday’s action was headlined by Atlanta United’s big win over the LA Galaxy and LAFC’s comeback victory over the Montreal Impact. (READ)

Johnny Russell’s hat-trick pushed Sporting KC past the Vancouver Whitecaps in Friday’s lone match. (READ)

FC Dallas is continuing to gel as the team’s unbeaten run continues. (READ)

Orlando City’s attack has been the catalyst behind a four-game winning streak. (READ)

LAFC took care of business during a six-game road run to start the season. (READ)

The Galaxy are ready to move forward following a frustrating attacking performance. (READ)

Atlanta United’s defense led the way in the win over the Galaxy. (READ)

Laurent Ciman capped a perfect return to Montreal with a stunning goal. (READ)

Goalkeeper Richard Sanchez stepped up to lead the Chicago Fire to victory at Red Bull Arena. (READ)

