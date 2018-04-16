MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 7

It was a busy weekend in MLS that included some big goals, some impressive efforts and even more Zlatan.

First half finished led Orlando City to a comfortable win over the Philadelphia Union. (READ)

LAFC’s stars stepped up to lead the way to a win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. (READ)

The Portland Timbers took down Minnesota United while the LA Galaxy toppled the Chicago Fire to headline Saturday’s action. (READ)

Sporting KC battled to earn a draw with the shorthanded Seattle Sounders. (READ)

NYCFC remained unbeaten with a draw against Atlanta United. (READ)

Chris Mueller is continuing his strong start with Orlando City. (READ)

Following two letdown efforts, LAFC’s attacking unit stepped up in a big win. (READ)

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s inexperience in his new role showed in the Fire’s loss to the Galaxy. (READ)

Alejandro Romero ‘Kaku’ Gamarra shined in the Red Bulls’ win over the Impact. (READ)

Ben Olsen says hard work was key to D.C. United’s win over the Columbus Crew. (READ)

Darwin Quintero looked strong in his Minnesota United debut. (READ)

The Columbus Crew are making no excuses after dropping the team’s third-straight match. (READ)

The Timbers were relieved to earn the team’s first win, but there are still some kinks to work out when it comes to closing games. (READ)

Jacori Hayes is proving himself to be much more than just a Kellyn Acosta fill-in. (READ)