Monday Kickoff: Lacazette expects big changes at Arsenal, Everton open to Rooney sale and more

Some major changes could be coming to Arsenal while one of the Premier Leaague’s best ever players could be set for another move.

Alexandre Lacazette says he’s unsure of how many players will remain with the club with Arsene Wenger leaving. (REPORT)

Everton will reportedly listen to offers for Wayne Rooney this summer. (REPORT)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he will do “everything possible” to ensure Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale remain important parts of Real Madrid despite ongoing transfer rumors. (REPORT)

Mohammed Salah is frustrated by a “major insult” from the Egyptian national team, who used his image without his consent on a team plane provided by a sponsor that rivals one of Salah’s own. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge called criticism of Robert Lewandowski “ridiculous” while insisting that the forward will remain with the club next season. (REPORT)

Manchester United is “close” to a new deal with Marouane Fellaini according to Jose Mourinho. (REPORT)

Liverpool’s top assistant Zeljko Buvac will step away from the club for the rest of the season due to personal reasons. (REPORT)

Steven Gerrard is reportedly in Glasgow to discuss Rangers’ managerial position. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Jonathan Amon and Bobby Wood headlined Americans Abroad. (READ)

Bobby Wood scored the opening goal to push Hamburg past Wolfsburg. (READ)

Romain Gall scored a brace to net his third goal in two matches. (READ)

Napoli fell to Fiorentina to headline Sunday’s action. (READ)

Juventus and Chelsea each took care of business to lead Saturday’s schedule. (READ)