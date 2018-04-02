Monday Kickoff: Porto frustrated with El Tri, Pardew leaves West Brom and more

While on European manager took aim at El Tri, another saw his time end at a club destined for relegation.

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao says he is frustrated with Juan Carlos Osorio and Mexico after Hector Herrera, Diego Reyes and Jesus Corona all returned to the club with injuries. (REPORT)

West Brom has parted ways wit manager Alan Pardew, who was hired by the club in November. (REPORT)

Ander Herrara says he expects to stay with Manchester United for an extended period of time. (REPORT)

Samuel Umtiti says he has been recruiting Antoine Griezmann by pitching him on a Barcelona move. (REPORT)

Umtiti is reportedly a target of Manchester United, as is Juventus left back Alex Sandro. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly looking to sign Napoli midfielder Marko Rog during the summer. (REPORT)

Monaco midfielder Fabinho says he has not been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain despite rumors linking him to a move. (REPORT)