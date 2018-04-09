Monday Ticker: Salah, Aguero train ahead of UCL clash; Japan fires coach ahead of World Cup and more

With the UEFA Champions League looming, two stars are in full training despite injury issues.

Mohammed Salah trained with the Liverpool first team on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City. (REPORT)

Following a hard foul from Ashley Young over the weekend, Sergio Aguero also trained as normal ahead of the match against Liverpool. (REPORT)

With just two months before the World Cup, Japan has fired manager Vahid Halilhodzic while hiring JFA technical director Akira Nishino to manage the team. (REPORT)

Fabio Capello says he has retired from coaching instead of taking charge of an “average” Italy squad. (REPORT)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is set to meet with Wayne Rooney to discuss the forward’s angry reaction to being substituted in the Merseyside Derby. (REPORT)