Monday Ticker: Salah, Aguero train ahead of UCL clash; Japan fires coach ahead of World Cup and more

Monday Ticker: Salah, Aguero train ahead of UCL clash; Japan fires coach ahead of World Cup and more

Featured

Monday Ticker: Salah, Aguero train ahead of UCL clash; Japan fires coach ahead of World Cup and more

With the UEFA Champions League looming, two stars are in full training despite injury issues.

Mohammed Salah trained with the Liverpool first team on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City. (REPORT)

Following a hard foul from Ashley Young over the weekend, Sergio Aguero also trained as normal ahead of the match against Liverpool. (REPORT)

With just two months before the World Cup, Japan has fired manager Vahid Halilhodzic while hiring JFA technical director Akira Nishino to manage the team. (REPORT)

Fabio Capello says he has retired from coaching instead of taking charge of an “average” Italy squad. (REPORT)

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is set to meet with Wayne Rooney to discuss the forward’s angry reaction to being substituted in the Merseyside Derby. (REPORT)

, , , , , , , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home