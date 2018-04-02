Must-See Goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Must-See Goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Uncategorized

Must-See Goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced himself to Major League Soccer with one of the best goals you’ll see in the world this season.

The newly-acquired LA Galaxy man hit a blistering shot from distance straight into the back of the net to tie the game at three goals apiece.

Ibrahimovic wasn’t finished in his first game in a Galaxy uniform, as he provided the home side with the game-winning goal.

, MLS- LA Galaxy, Uncategorized

Recent News

Comments

5 comments
  • TheFrenchOne

    Count me as an early doubter of this move, but I can’t really argue with what he did today. Apparently he has a bit more left in the tank…

    Like

    Reply
    • ATXHTXcubemonkey

      MLS is def underrated as a league (Euro snobs gonna Euro snob) but it wouldn’t hurt for Zlatan to do well with Sweden this summer.

      Like

      Reply
      • Johnnyrazor

        If you take the top two or three players on each time yes they could play in a top 5 League it’s positions 4-23 that are different and especially players 24-30. Top MLS clubs could compete with lower teams in top leagues but wouldn’t come close against Champions League or even Europa League teams. Zlatan would get no service in a competitive match against mid to top Euro teams.

        Like

  • Ivan

    Let the Lion eat!
    He nay be 36 years old but he’s a special player…and quite the character too.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home