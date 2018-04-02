Must-See Goals: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced himself to Major League Soccer with one of the best goals you’ll see in the world this season.
The newly-acquired LA Galaxy man hit a blistering shot from distance straight into the back of the net to tie the game at three goals apiece.
Ibrahimovic wasn’t finished in his first game in a Galaxy uniform, as he provided the home side with the game-winning goal.
Count me as an early doubter of this move, but I can’t really argue with what he did today. Apparently he has a bit more left in the tank…
MLS is def underrated as a league (Euro snobs gonna Euro snob) but it wouldn’t hurt for Zlatan to do well with Sweden this summer.
If you take the top two or three players on each time yes they could play in a top 5 League it’s positions 4-23 that are different and especially players 24-30. Top MLS clubs could compete with lower teams in top leagues but wouldn’t come close against Champions League or even Europa League teams. Zlatan would get no service in a competitive match against mid to top Euro teams.
Let the Lion eat!
He nay be 36 years old but he’s a special player…and quite the character too.
He is not as complete a player as either Ronaldo or Messi, but no one scores more spectacular goals than the Zlatan. Here’s one selection:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfS5MI_3_WE
