Must-Watch Goal: Alexander Ring

It’s been a long time since Alexander Ring found the back of the net. The Finland international hadn’t scored a goal yet in Major League Soccer or since May 2016 professionally.

However, that all changed on Sunday night as Ring’s blistering right-footed effort snatched a point for New York City FC in their 2-2 road draw at Atlanta United.

After some hard work by David Villa, the Spaniard laid a pass for Ring who ripped his shot off the crossbar and in past Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan.

The goal pegged NYCFC level for the second time in the match, helping Patrick Vieira’s men remain unbeaten to start the season.