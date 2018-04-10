Novakovich scored 19th of the season in vital Telstar win

Andrija Novakovich can’t stop scoring, and Telstar is in a good position because of it.

The U.S. Men’s National Team forward scored his 19th league goal of the season on Monday, leading the club to a 3-2 win at Emmen. The win pushed the club into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Eerste Divisie, four points ahead of Emmen. The club is currently pushing for a spot in the promotion playoffs after finishing 16th last season.

Novakovich’s goal was the third and final finish of the day, coming in the 41st minute. The forward now has 20 goals in all competitions this season.

Just three games remain in the Eerste Divisie season with Telstar returning to action on Friday against Jong FC Utrecht.

Here’s a closer look at the forward’s goal: