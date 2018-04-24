NYCFC shows off the brand new Etihad City Football Academy

MLS- New York City FC

New York City FC will have no excuses for lax training sessions anymore as the club is set to move into a brand new training complex in Orangeburg, New York.

The club revealed their new first team training facility, the Etihad City Football Academy on Tuesday with a video posted to Twitter. They showed off the state of the art facility with all the bells and whistles that a professional, footballer could ask for.

It features training pitches complete with undersoil heating so they can be used all year, a state of the art communal dining hall, sports science technology, top class workout facilities, and much more.

  • Keeping it Real

    Indoor Whirlpools are really bad for you! heated chemicals in an enclosed place? should not have one in there.

