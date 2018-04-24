NYCFC shows off the brand new Etihad City Football Academy

New York City FC will have no excuses for lax training sessions anymore as the club is set to move into a brand new training complex in Orangeburg, New York.

The club revealed their new first team training facility, the Etihad City Football Academy on Tuesday with a video posted to Twitter. They showed off the state of the art facility with all the bells and whistles that a professional, footballer could ask for.

📍 | Welcome home to the @EtihadAirways City Football Academy in Orangeburg, New York pic.twitter.com/IRbjQWHjyK — New York City FC (@NYCFC) April 24, 2018

It features training pitches complete with undersoil heating so they can be used all year, a state of the art communal dining hall, sports science technology, top class workout facilities, and much more.