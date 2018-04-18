Report: Atlanta fails to come to terms with midfielder Stephane Mbia

Atlanta United was reportedly after an addition to the midfield, but it appears one target has been ruled out.

Reports from Cameroon state that the club has failed to come to terms with midfielder Stephane Mbia, who reportedly was in attendance for Atlanta’s 5-0 win over LAFC last week.

Mbia, who has 67 caps with Cameroon, was seen as a potential No. 6 for Atlanta, who have lacked a true defensive midfield presence following the departure of Carlos Carmona this offseason.

MLS teams are able to sign players right up until the May 1 deadline, giving Atlanta several weeks to pursue midfield options.

