Report: USMNT lining up friendlies against Brazil, Mexico

It appears the U.S. Men’s National Team isn’t done lining up heavy hitters for 2018 friendlies.

According to ESPN, the U.S. is in the process of finalizing deals to play Brazil and Mexico during the September international window. The matches would be played between Sept. 3-11 in the U.S., according to the report.

The U.S. is already set to take on Italy and England and November, while the two September friendlies could conceivably be the debut of the team’s permanent head coach, who is expected to be hired this summer.

Next up for the U.S. is a friendly with Bolivia in May before June matches against Ireland and France.