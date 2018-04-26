Report: USMNT lining up friendlies against Brazil, Mexico

It appears the U.S. Men’s National Team isn’t done lining up heavy hitters for 2018 friendlies.
According to ESPN, the U.S. is in the process of finalizing deals to play Brazil and Mexico during the September international window. The matches would be played between Sept. 3-11 in the U.S., according to the report.
The U.S. is already set to take on Italy and England and November, while the two September friendlies could conceivably be the debut of the team’s permanent head coach, who is expected to be hired this summer.
Next up for the U.S. is a friendly with Bolivia in May before June matches against Ireland and France.
I am sure the developing schedule appeals to the snob element who reflexively buy “play hard teams to get better yourself,” but having been under a caretaker for the greater part of a year, after missing the world cup, if we hire a new coach, isn’t this the time period when a new coach would want to be implementing a system and evaluating talent? Is a murderers’ row schedule of England Mexico Italy etc the best schedule for bedding in a system and getting an idea of which players should play roles within it? Or will you end up with people with minimal international experience frantically trying to stay head over water when many are so new that a normal “Paraguay” friendly would be enough to make their heads spin some.
I mean, my initial reaction was, wow, my second reaction, more thought, is this is not a drilled veteran corps, this is going to be a children’s army. Either that or you get the urge to bring back veteran players more prepared for these type games, even though that is not in long term best interest. Maybe a baptism by fire works, but we need to talent evaluate and the usual process is not a first cap starting against England, so to speak. Feels at cross purposes with what our goals should be.
LikeLike
I mean my sense is the mentality is backwards, if I want a better team, first I recruit/scout/cap better players, and put them in some situations where they can learn my system and confirm they are worth my time, and then I test them with harder games. To see the fallacy in the counter-argument, if you run out Wondo and Kljestan and other passe players, they don’t magically become the players or team you want just because the schedule is Brazil and England instead of Jamaica and Bosnia. So it’s not the schedule that does it, it’s the talent. Once the talent is drilled then you keep upping the schedule towards what you think they are worthy of. But if it was as simple as scheduling England then any team playing England becomes awesome, regardless of their roster.
LikeLike
They are friendlies AFTER the World Cup. As 3 Goals states, they may very well be doing the same thing as the US–evaluating new talent for the next cycle. No need to get your undies in a bunch. Better than playing another CONCACAF team.
LikeLike
yup the new coach will get “baptism by fire” as you put it. i think the idea here is the new coach will quickly see who the in the player pool are the elite players to build around.
also USSF is probably looking to make up lost revenue from this summer.
after 6 very difficult games in 2018, 2019 is the time to really install their system with extended group times in January, the Gold Cup & Copa America and all the other friendlies through the year.
sure this first game vs. Brazil and other games this fall could be ugly but if its the right hire it will be beneficial long term.
LikeLike
With both of these teams playing in Russia I doubt they will be bringing anything close to an A team. Most players will still be just returning to club teams after an extended rest after world cup
LikeLike