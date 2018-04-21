Saturday MLS Scoreboard: LAFC visits Impact, Atlanta takes on Galaxy and more

It’s a busy Saturday across the MLS landscape with a star-studded evening matchup serving as a worthy main event.

Atlanta United’s clash with the LA Galaxy will conclude the day, but there’s plenty of action all over the league in the build-up to the heavyweight clash. The day starts with LAFC’s clash with the Montreal Impact, while a Eastern Conference battle between the Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls highlights the afternoon.

The SBI team will be providing in-game updates on post-game breakdowns of game, so follow along throughout what will certainly be a busy Saturday of MLS action. Also, feel free to share your thoughts and opinions on today’s action in the comments section below:

LAFC at Montreal Impact (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TVA Sport)

LAFC’s final road game before its home opener next Sunday is a trip to Montreal to take on an Impact team with four losses in six games.

The Impact have given up 12 goals in their four losses, while LAFC scored eight goals in its three victories.

Toronto FC at Houston Dynamo (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, CTV, ESPN+)

Saturday’s clash at BBVA Compass Stadium against Toronto FC is as straightforward as they come for Houston since the Reds are traveling with a reserve squad.

A win would be the perfect remedy for the Dynamo’s early struggles, as they haven’t won since Week 1’s blowout over Atlanta United.

Chicago Fire at New York Red Bulls (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Univision)

The New York Red Bulls alternated three wins and two losses in their first five games, while the Chicago Fire have four points from five contests.

The Eastern Conference showdown at Toyota Park should be a showcase of the league’s top scorers in Nemanja Nikolic and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

New England Revolution at Columbus Crew (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

After setting MLS on fire in March, the Columbus Crew enter Week 8 on a three-game losing streak.

Gregg Berhalter’s men host a New England Revolution team looking to rebound from a home loss to FC Dallas in Week 7.

The Revs are also trying to keep the Lee Nguyen situation on the backburner by performing well on the field with Diego Fagundez thriving in the No. 10 role.

Philadelphia Union at FC Dallas (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

After wasting chances to create momentum at home over the last two weeks, the Philadelphia Union slump into Toyota Stadium to play FC Dallas.

Oscar Pareja’s men have flown under the radar, as they’ve gone unbeaten in five games and could move into the top three of the Western Conference with a victory.

Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake (Saturday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

If you haven’t been paying attention to the Colorado Rapids, let’s catch you up on their early-season success.

New manager Anthony Hudson has his team unbeaten in four games with its most recent result being a 2-0 win over a depleted Toronto FC side.

The sixth-place Rapids take on seventh-place Real Salt Lake in the first game of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Cup, a competition won by RSL the past two seasons.

The Claret and Cobalt have been more up and down than their Mountain time zone rival, but they’ve won their last two at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Atlanta United at LA Galaxy (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Finally a 10:30 p.m. game worth staying up for.

Goals are expected to flow in with ease at StubHub Center, as Atlanta brings its 1-1-0 road record into the clash with the Galaxy, who are still working out the kinks in the back line.

Josef Martinez, Miguel Almrion, Ezequiel Barco, Ashley Cole and Ibrahimovic could be all be in their respective starting lineups.

With all the star power on display, look for an unheralded star to step up like Perry Kitchen, Daniel Steres or Jeff Larentowicz.