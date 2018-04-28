Saturday MLS Scoreboard: TFC takes on Fire, Galaxy host Red Bulls and more

There are plenty of matches on the schedule on what should be an interesting day of MLS action.

Saturday starts in Atlanta as Atlanta United plays host to the Montreal Impact before Toronto FC returns to MLS play this afternoon in their first match since falling in the Concacaf Champions League final. TFC will play host to the Chicago Fire, who enter the match playing a bit better than their frustrating early-season start.

A handful of other matches make up the early afternoon/evening slate before focus turns to Los Angeles for the day’s headliner. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy play host to the New York Red Bulls to close the day, serving as a worthy main event.

Here’s a full look at the schedule:

Montreal Impact 1, Atlanta United 1

Popular opinion said that Atlanta wold make quick work of the visiting Montreal Impact in this match, but don’t tell that to Impact midfielder Saphir Taider or goalkeeper Evan Bush. Bush came up big with a highway robbery save on a header by Josef Martinez and Taider opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Thanks in large part to a sound defensive plan from the Impact, Atlanta United were held off the scoresheet for a large portion of the match. They took a ton of shots, but most were wayward and didn’t pose much of a threat. The two main chances they had were the Bush save earlier and a set piece that ended in Jeff Larentowicz tapping the ball in, but not after Martinez was caught off side on the initial ball in.

It took a penalty for them to finally get on the board. A handball in the box by Chris Duvall gave Miguel Almiron the chance to bury the equalizer. Bush almost stopped his shot, though. He got a lot of palm to the attempt, but it was struck with enough power to make it through the diving keeper.

Chicago Fire at Toronto FC (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+, CTV)

How Toronto FC responds to the Concacaf Champions League final loss to Chivas is one of the must-watch storylines in Week 9.

In addition to dealing with the emotional aspect of the loss, the Reds are dealing with injuries at center back, which forced Michael Bradley to play in the center of defense Wednesday night.

Chicago is starting to put it together after wins over Columbus and the New York Red Bulls in two of its last three games.

However, the Fire haven’t beaten Toronto FC in six league games, with their last win coming on April 4, 2015.

D.C. United at Philadelphia Union (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, UniMas)

D.C. United and Philadelphia have two wins between them, which means Saturday afternoon’s national television window might be a rough watch.

The Union have won three of their last five games against D.C., all of which have been shutouts, including the last two meetings in 2017.

The Black and Red will be dealing with the suspension of Paul Arriola, while Russell Canouse is dealing with an injury.

Sporting Kansas City at New England Revolution (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Saturday’s clash at Gillette Stadium doesn’t stand out right away when you look at the schedule, but it has the potential to be a sneaky good game Saturday night.

Sporting Kansas City is flying high after a 6-0 thumping of Vancouver, while New England is an under-the-radar success story through the first two months of the season with three wins and 11 points.

When Sporting KC and the Revs meet up, there’s traditionally a good amount of goals in the game, as 23 tallies were recorded in their last five meetings.

San Jose Earthquakes at Columbus Crew (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Federico Higuain and his newly-minted contract lead Columbus into battle against San Jose on Saturday night.

The Crew are in desperate need of a result, as they enter on a four-game winless streak, while the Quakes are in the same boat without a victory since Week 1.

Houston Dynamo at Minnesota United (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

The clash between Houston and Minnesota is another game on the weekend slate that doesn’t drum up excitement.

The Dynamo have two wins in six games, but one of them came against a weakened Toronto team last week, while the Loons have lost four in a row and are without both of their starting wingers after Ethan Finlay was lost for the season.

New York Red Bulls at LA Galaxy (Saturday, 10:30 p.m., ESPN+)

If you can make it through the dreck of Saturday’s afternoon and early evening schedule, you’ll hopefully be rewarded with some aesthetically pleasing soccer between the Red Bulls and LA Galaxy.

The Red Bulls have alternated wins and losses in their first six games, and are due for another win, while the Galaxy put together the same trend over the last four contests.

We should be treated to an attacking showcase between the league’s best pure scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips and MLS’ shiny new toy Zlatan Ibrahimovic.