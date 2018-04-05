SBI MLS Best XI of the Month (March)

New York City FC enjoyed an outstanding first month of the 2018 season, even with David Villa sidelined for a chunk of it, and a trio of standouts helped lead the way to an unbeaten March.

Midfielders Maxi Morales and Yangel Herrera and left back Ben Sweat were excellent last month, earning them each a place in SBI’s Best XI for March.

The New York Red Bulls had a busy month, working their way through the Champions League knockout rounds while also trying to earn points in MLS play. Jesse Marsch rotated his squad heavily, but two players who were key to the team’s success on both fronts were Bradley Wright-Phillips and Luis Robles.

Here is a look at the full SBI MLS Best XI for the month of March:

HONORABLE MENTION:

Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Drew Moor, Jonathan Mensah, Wilfried Zahibo, Ilie Sanchez, Ibson, Federico Higuain, Miguel Almiron, Gyasi Zardes, Alberth Elis, Vako, Alphonso Davies, Christian Penilla, Josef Martinez

