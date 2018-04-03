SBI MLS Player of the Month: Bradley Wright-Phillips

The start of the season has been fast and furious for the New York Red Bulls, and the goals have come fast and furious for Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Wright-Phillips has shined for the club throughout the first month of the season, providing a spark and, more importantly, goals in both MLS and CONCACAF Champions League play. Wright-Phillips’ efforts have led the Red Bulls to a strong MLS start and a CCL semifinal berth while also earning the forward honors as SBI MLS Player of the Month for March.

In CCL play, Wright-Phillips has been the catalyst behind the Red Bulls’ push to the competition’s final four as the forward is currently tied for the tournament lead in goals scored with three in four matches. The Englishman opened the tournament with a goal in the Red Bulls’ 5-1 aggregate rout of Olimpia, but his real damage came against Club Tijuana. His brace in the away leg all but sealed the Red Bulls’ spot in the semifinals, which kick off Wednesday against Chivas de Guadalajara.

While he’s frequently been rested in MLS play, Wright-Phillips has still found a way to provide league goals. Despite starting just one of the four matches in which he’s played, Wright-Phillips has provided three goals and an assist.

In capturing the Player of the Month award, Wright-Phillips beat out Jesus Medina, Kei Kamara, Carlos Vela and Felipe Gutierrez.

