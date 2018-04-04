Soccer Wednesday: Your Running Commentary

Wednesday is a day for the Champions League in both Europe and North America.

Action kicks off in Europe with the continuation of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Barcelona hosts AS Roma in their first leg clash while Liverpool faces Manchester City in a meeting of two of England’s elite.

At night, focus turns towards Mexico as the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals resume following Toronto FC’s win over Club America on Tuesday night. The other series kicks off in Mexico as Chivas de Guadalajara hosts the New York Red Bulls.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action (Today’s TV schedule below):

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Barcelona vs. Roma

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Liverpool vs. Manchester City

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. New York Red Bulls