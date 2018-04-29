Sunday European Rewind: Man United edges Arsenal, Napoli falls to Fiorentina, and more

Manchester United’s hopes of finishing runners up in the English Premier League took a big boost after their 2-1 home win against Arsenal. Jose Mourinho’s men used a 91st minute winner from Marouane Fellaini to end the Gunners hopes of making the top-four this season. Paul Pogba put United ahead in the 16th minute, poking home a rebound after Alexis Sanchez’s header was blocked. It was the Frenchman’s sixth league goal of the season. Former Red Devils midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan leveled the score for Arsenal in the 51st minute, scoring from outside of the box to the bottom-left corner. The Armenian left David De Gea flatfooted and scored his third goal for the club since his move from Manchester in January. Fellaini played the hero as his flicked header beat David Ospina to the bottom-right corner to snatch the win for Manchester United. The win puts United five points clear of third-place Liverpool, while Arsenal remains in sixth.

Elsewhere in Europe, Barcelona faced off with Deportivo away from home while Atletico Madrid traveled to Alaves. Borussia Dortmund squared off with Werder Bremen away from home in Bundesliga action. PSG welcomed Guingamp to the Parc Des Princes in Ligue 1 play. Napoli’s title hopes in Serie A took a major hit following their road loss to Fiorentina.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Here’s all of Sunday’s EPL results:

West Ham United 1 – Manchester City 4

Manchester United 2 – Arsenal 1

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Watford on Monday in the final match of Round #36.

SPANISH LA LIGA

Barcelona clinched the 2017-18 La Liga title with a 4-2 road win at Deportivo on Sunday. Lionel Messi sparked the Catalan side with a hat trick in the win. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Messi doubled the lead in the 38th minute. Lucas Perez’s left-footed finish in the 40th minute pulled a goal back for Deportivo before halftime. Emre Colak leveled the score at 2-2 in the 64th minute before Messi carried Barcelona to the win. His second of the match came in the 82nd minute from a close-range finish before capping his hat trick in the 85th minute. Messi now has 42 goals in all competitions this season.

Atletico Madrid had to dig deep for three points on Sunday, using a late penalty kick to defeat Alaves 1-0 away from home. Kevin Gameiro came off the bench for Diego Simeone’s men are slotted home his 11th goal in all competitions to claim the win for Atletico. Alaves’ Mubarak Wakaso was whistled for handball which allowed the visitors the PK. The hosts were kept out three times by keeper Axel Werner, who preserved the clean sheet. Atletico rested several starters in preparation for their Europa League semifinal second leg this Thursday against Arsenal. Jan Oblak and Antoine Griezmann were two players who were rested in today’s win.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Getafe 1 – Girona 1

Alaves 0 – Atletico Madrid 1

Valencia – Eibar

Deportivo 2 – Barcelona 4

Malaga travels to Real Betis on Monday in the final match of Round #35.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

FSV Mainz 3 – RB Leipzig 0

Werder Bremen 1 – Borussia Dortmund 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Crotone 4 – Sassuolo 1

Sampdoria 4 – Cagliari 1

Atalanta 3 – Genoa 1

Bologna 1 – AC Milan 2

Hellas Verona 1 – Spal 3

Benevento 3 – Udinese 3

Fiorentina 3 – Napoli 0

Torino 0 – Lazio 1

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

Rennes 2 – Toulouse 1

Angers 1 – Marseille 1

PSG 2 – Guingamp 2