Sunday European Rewind: Real Madrid ties Atletico, Torino edges Inter, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo has put himself atop of Europe’s top scorers list with a dominant start to 2018. On Sunday, Ronaldo set another milestone with his 650th career goal between club and country helping Real Madrid to a 1-1 Derby draw against Atletico Madrid.

Following a scoreless first-half, Ronaldo broke the deadlock scoring in the 53rd minute. The Portuguese international got on the end of Gareth Bale’s cross and beat Jan Oblak to the bottom-left corner. Ronaldo now has 37 goals in all competitions this season for Los Blancos, and has now scored in his last 10 appearances. However the lead did not last long for the hosts as Antoine Griezmann equalized for Atletico in the 57th minute. The Frenchman pounded on a loose ball and slotted home his 25th goal in all competitions. Oblak made seven saves in the draw while Keylor Navas made four. Atletico remains in second while Real drop to fourth following Valencia’s home win.

Elsewhere in Europe, Memphis Depay carried Lyon to a thumping victory over Metz in Ligue 1 play while Torino hosted Inter Milan in Italy. Arsenal welcomed Southampton to the Emirates in the early EPL match of the day. Borussia Dortmund hosted Stuttgart in Bundesliga action, still chasing a second-place finish. Valencia welcomed Espanyol to town in the final La Liga match of the afternoon.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal extended their current winning run to six matches in all competitions, defeating Southampton 3-2 in London. Danny Welbeck led the Gunners with a brace while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also notched a goal. Shane Long’s close range finish in the 17th minute had the Saints ahead 1-0 but that would be the only lead for them. Aubameyang leveled the score in the 28th minute before Welbeck scored from outside of the box to put Arsenal up 2-1. Charlie Austin’s seventh goal of the season tied things up in the 73rd minute as the substitute scored from close range. Welbeck played the hero as he headed Alex Iwobi’s cross in for the winner. Arsenal stay in sixth place while Southampton are three points from safety in 18th place.

Arsenal 3 – Southampton 2

Chelsea 1 – West Ham United 1

SPANISH LA LIGA

Valencia jumped into third place in the La Liga table after a 1-0 home win against Espanyol. The lone goal came early for the hosts as Rodrigo headed Goncalo Guedes’ cross into the bottom-right corner in the seventh minute. The Spaniard now has 17 goals in all competitions this season, including six over his last five appearances. Norberto Neto made six saves for Valencia, preserving the home clean sheet. Espanyol are now winless in their last three matches, while Valencia are winners of five straight.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Levante 2 – Las Palmas 1

Real Madrid 1 – Atletico Madrid 1

Real Sociedad 5 – Girona 0

Valencia 1 – Espanyol 0

Athletic Bilbao travels to Villarreal on Monday in the final match of Round 31.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Borussia Dortmund continued their quest for a second place finish in the Bundesliga rolling past Stuttgart 3-0 at Signal Iduna Park. Christian Pulisic gave Dortmund a first-half lead as his cross from the right wing found the top-left corner in the 38th minute. It was Pulisic’s fourth goal of the season. Michy Batshuayi extended Dortmund’s lead to 2-0 in the 48th minute with his ninth goal for the German club in all comps. Maximilian Philipp added an insurance goal in the 59th minute from a rebound to stamp the final score at 3-0. Stuttgart recorded zero shots on goal, dropping their first match since Jan. 27th. Dortmund remain in third and are a point behind second place Schalke.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

Borussia Dortmund 3 – VfB Stuttgart 0

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 – 1899 Hoffenheim 1

RB Leipzig hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the final match of Round 29 on Monday.

ITALIAN SERIE A

Torino claimed their first win over Inter Milan since April 2016, defeating them 1-0 at home on Sunday. The hosts lone goal came off a brilliant fast break which was finished by Serbian international Adem Llajic. Llajic’s right-footed shot found the bottom-left corner in the 36th minute gave Torino a 1-0 lead which they held for the remainder of the match. Salvatore Sirigu was huge for Torino making eight saves in the home clean sheet. The hosts stay in 10th place while Inter drop into fifth place after suffering their first defeat since Feb. 17th.

Napoli’s title hopes remained alive on Sunday thanks to a dramatic and late 2-1 win over Chievo Verona. After Dries Mertens saw his penalty kick saved in the 51st minute, things got even worse for the hosts. Mariusz Stepenski’s right-footed strike in the 73rd minute gave Chievo a 1-0 advantage at the San Paolo. Arkadiusz Milik headed in his second league goal of the season in the 89th minute to draw the hosts level. Amadou Diawara smashed in Napoli’s winner in the 93rd minute, keeping Napoli only four points back of Juventus. Chievo remain in 15th after letting three points slip away on the road.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Serie A results:

Torino 1 – Inter Milan 0

Crotone 1 – Bologna 0

Hellas Verona 1 – Cagliari 0

Napoli 2 – Chievo Verona 1

Udinese 1 – Lazio 2

AC Milan 1 – Sassuolo 1

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Memphis Depay recorded four assists and one goal helping Lyon to a 5-0 demolition of Metz at home on Sunday. Brazilian defender Marcelo netted a pair of first-half goals to give Lyon a comfortable 2-0 halftime lead. Depay called his own number on Lyon’s third goal, finding the bottom-left corner in the 65th minute. The Dutch winger set up Bertrand Traore in the 68th minute for Lyon’s fourth of the afternoon before Dominican forward Mariano added the final strike in the 86th minute. The 24-year-old Depay now has 16 goals and 13 assists in all competitions for Lyon, who stay in third place. Metz are eight points from safety and winless in their last nine outings.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

Nice 1 – Rennes 1

Metz 0 – Lyon 5

Marseille – Montpellier