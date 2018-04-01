Sunday European Rewind: Tottenham defeats Chelsea, Bremen edges Frankfurt, and more

Tottenham Hotspur have found it tough to win at London rivals Chelsea in all competitions. Mauricio Pochettino’s side snapped that streak and claimed their first win at Stamford Bridge since Feb. 1990, defeating the Blues 3-1. The Blues thought they would hold a lead at halftime, thanks to a goal in the 30th-minute from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. Christian Eriksen had other ideas rifling home a goal of the year contender past Thibaut Courtois in first-half stoppage time. Dele Alli put Spurs ahead after 62 minutes before adding an insurance goal four minutes later to preserve the victory. His first goal came with his right foot before the England international doubled his tally with his left. With the loss, Chelsea remain in fifth place and look very unlikely to advance into the top four. Spurs are in fourth and now sit eight points clear of the Blues in the table.

Elsewhere in Europe, St. Etienne defeated Nantes in the match of the day in France, while Atletico faced Deportivo. Arsenal welcomed Stoke City to the Emirates in the other Premier League match of the day. Werder Bremen hosted Eintracht Frankfurt to town in Bundesliga play.

Here’s a closer look at all of Sunday’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal earned an important three points at home as they rolled past Stoke City 3-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led the Gunners with a brace while Alexandre Lacazette also got on the scoresheet. The Gabon striker opened scoring after 75 minutes as he slotted home from the penalty spot. Aubameyang doubled his side’s lead in the 86th-minute as he beat Jack Butland to the bottom-right corner. Lacazette came off the bench and scored from the penalty spot three minutes later to give him 10 goals in league play on the season. Stoke mustered only two shots on goal in the loss, which is their third in the row. Stoke are four points from safety with only six matches remaining, while Arsenal sit in sixth.

Arsenal 3 – Stoke City 0

Chelsea 1 – Tottenham Hotspur 3

SPANISH LA LIGA

Atletico Madrid was able to keep pressure on Barcelona in the La Liga title race following a slim 1-0 home win against Deportivo on Sunday. Kevin Gameiro played hero for Diego Simeone’s men as he scored the lone goal of the match. The French striker stepped up in the 34th-minute as he slotted home a penalty kick into the bottom-right corner. Gameiro now has 10 goals in all competitons this season. Jan Oblak was fairly comfortable for Atletico as he only made two saves in the win. The hosts are nine points back of Barca, while Deportivo are in 19th and eight points from safety.

Here’s all of Sunday’s La Liga results:

Espanyol 0 – Alaves 0

Leganes 0 – Valencia 1

Eibar 0 – Real Sociedad 0

Malaga 1 – Villarreal 0

Atletico Madrid 1 – Deportivo 0

Getafe hosts Real Betis on Monday in the final match of Round 30.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Werder Bremen used goals in each half on Sunday to down visiting Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 at home. Zlatko Junuzovic opened scoring for Bremen after 28 minutes as he finished Thomas Delaney’s assist in for his second goal of the season. Luka Jovic pulled Frankfurt level in the 53rd-minute as his left-footed effort foujnd the bottom-left corner. Bremen got some luck for their winning goal as David Abraham turned into his own net to give the hosts a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Both teams had six shots on goal, while Bremen sit in 12th place following the win. Frankfurt are down to sixth after the other results this weekend.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Bundesliga results:

Werder Bremen 2 – Eintracht Frankfurt 1

FSV Mainz 0 – Borussia Monchengladbach 0

FRENCH LIGUE 1

St. Etienne extended their unbeaten run to nine matches on Sunday after rolling past Nantes on the road. Mathieu Debuchy’s left-footed finish in the 17th-minute gave St. Etienne a 1-0 lead which they took into halftime. After setting up his side’s opening goal, Remy Cabella put the team on his back in the second-half. Cabella’s right-footed shot after 54 minutes doubled St. Etienne’s lead as he finished Jonathan Bamba’s assist. His fifth goal of the season was a beauty as he beat Ciprian Tatarusanu from outside of the box to cap the final score at 3-0. Nantes had four shots on goal, but ultimately fell for the fifth time in 2018. St. Etienne remain in ninth place while Nantes are two points higher in eighth.

Here’s all of Sunday’s Ligue 1 results:

Guingamp 2 – Bordeaux 1

Caen 1 – Montpellier 3

Lille 0 – Amiens 1

Nantes 0 – St. Etienne 3

Strasbourg 2 – Metz 2

Troyes 0 – Nice 2

Lyon 2 – Toulouse 0