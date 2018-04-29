Sunday MLS Scoreboard: Orlando looks for fifth straight, LAFC opens new stadium

The highlight match of the night sees Los Angeles FC open their brand new stadium in downtown LA against the Seattle Sounders tonight. The state of the art facility is the perfect welcome home gift for a team that has started the year with four wins in six away matches.

Before that, however, Orlando City looks to win their fifth straight match when they travel to the mountains to take on the Colorado Rapids and New York City FC faces FC Dallas at Yankee Stadium.

Colorado Rapids 1, Orlando City 0

Orlando City’s quest for a fifth straight victory got itself off to a slow start. They were outshot 6-1 on the opening half hour and ended up conceding in the 26th minute thanks to a long ball from Enzo Martinez picked out DOminique Badji for a breakaway and the opening goal.

FC Dallas at New York City FC

NYCFC lost their perch as the best team in the Eastern Conference thanks to last week when they lost to the Portland Timbers and Atlanta United taking care of business against the Montreal Impact yesterday. They welcome in an FC Dallas team that is quietly returning to respectability. They are without a loss through their first half-dozen games in 2018, but will need to dig deep if they want to that unbeaten record to survive Yankee Stadium.

Seattle Sounders at Los Angeles FC

The marquee game of the night has the Seattle Sounders travelling to Southern California looking to spoil LAFC’s opening of Banc of California Stadium. These two met on opening weekend and it resulted in a 2-0 Los Angeles FC win. The Sounders are hoping they can avenge that result in a beautiful new soccer stadium.