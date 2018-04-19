Sweden goalkeeper: Zlatan World Cup call-up could disturb chemistry

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists it wouldn’t be a World Cup without his presence, but one of his potential teammates has his doubts about the LA Galaxy star’s inclusion.

Sweden goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson says the style has changed a great deal since Ibrahimovic’s retirement form the international game. Without the striker, Sweden has adopted a more team-centric approach while, before, Ibrahimovic dominated as “an individualist”.

Because of that, Johnsson, Sweden’s backup goalkeeper, has his concerns heading into the World Cup.

“It’s up to the coach to see if he wants to bring him,” the Guingamp goalkeeper told Main Oppose. “We managed to qualify and go through to the World Cup without him, and I think we can manage to play well at the World Cup without him. But as I said, it’s up to the coach to decide if he wants him to join, and I’m sure if he does get called up, he will play well.

“As a team, we play as a group, all the players together. With Zlatan, as a person, as a player he’s an individualist, and the play goes around him. Instead, now, we play more the team all together.

“It’s a different style of play when you have a player like Zlatan, Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi in your team, because they’re world-class players, and you have to use those players to win the game and play in a special way. I don’t know if the coach wants such a big change, because he’ll have to change the whole system of how he wants to play.”

Over the past few weeks, Ibrahimovic has stated several times that he plans on going to the World Cup, with his most recent declaration coming on Jimmy Kimmel Live.