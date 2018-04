Joe Hojnacki, Ryan Tolmich, and Joe Tansey are back for another week of the SBI Soccer Podcast and this week the crew focuses on London to speculate on the future of Arsenal and if it includes current New York City FC head coach Patrick Vieira.

They also discuss whether or not Toronto FC has what it takes to overcome a 2-1 deficit heading into Wednesday’s second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Final against Chivas.

Have a listen to the full show below: