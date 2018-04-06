This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Big European rivalry matches highlight the televised soccer slate this weekend as some of the world’s biggest and most storied clubs face each other in important contests.

The biggest of these games sees the top two teams in the Premier League cap off a fun Saturday of English action. Manchester City can lock up the club’s third Premier League title with a win over their arch rivals Manchester United. The Red Devils will look to force the blue half of the city to wait a little longer for their party, as well as solidify their own Champions League hopes.

The first English match of Saturday has a lot of history as well. Everton hosts a Liverpool team that has gone unbeaten against their Merseyside rivals since 2010. The Reds are fresh off a 3-0 drubbing of Manchester City in Champions League play and are awfully close to clinching a spot in Europe’s premier competition next year.

Spain doesn’t want to feel left out, so they will the two biggest sides in the capital on the field against each other. Neither Real Madrid nor Atlético Madrid are winning La Liga this year, and both are focussing on their respective continental battles, but these two always manage to put on quite a show in the league.

But that’s just the tip of the soccer iceberg as far as your television is concerned. The Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Liga MX, and even the USL all present full slates of action to keep you going all weekend long.

Here’s the full itinerary.

Friday

mls

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact

la liga

3 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Malaga

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hannover 96 vs. Werder Bremen

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Saint-Etienne vs. Paris Saint-Germain

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Pachuca

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Atlas

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Cardiff City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Greuther Firth

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bochum

Saturday

mls

5 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC

7 p.m. – MLS Live – Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes

8 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Chicago Fire vs. Columbus Crew

9:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Real Salt Lake vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Everton vs. Liverpool

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Huddersfield Town

10 a.m. – CNBC – AFC Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Stoke City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Burnley

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Bromwich Albion vs. Swansea City

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Manchester City vs. Manchester United

la liga

7 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Alaves vs. Getafe

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Sevilla

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Betis vs. Eibar

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Leganes

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS2 – FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – FC Koln vs. Mainz

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin

12:30 p.m. – FS2 – Hamburg SV vs. Schalke 04

italian serie a

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Benevento vs. Juventus

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – AS Roma vs. Fiorentina

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SPAL vs. Atalanta

2:45 p.m. – Sampdoria vs. Genoa

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Strasbourg

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Bordeaux vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guingamp vs. Troyes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Dijon

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Vitoria Setubal vs. Benfica

liga mx

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Lobos BUAP

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Morelia

10 p.m – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Club America

10:06 p.m. – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Veracruz

english football league championship

7:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Norwich City vs. Aston Villa

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Leeds United vs. Sunderland

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. MSV Duisburg

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Nurnberg vs. Heidenheim

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. FC St. Pauli

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Darmstadt 98

ascenso mx

9:30 p.m. – GolTV – Cafetaleros de Tapachula vs. Mineros de Zacatecas

usl

3 p.m. – YouTube – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Toronto FC II

5 p.m. – YouTube – Richmond Kickers vs. New York Red Bulls II

7 p.m. – YouTube – FC Cincinnati vs, Louisville City FC

7 p.m. – YouTube – North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Ottawa Fury

8 p.m. – YouTube – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. Rio Grande Valley

8 p.m. – YouTube – OKC Energy vs. Portland Timbers 2

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Nashville SC vs. Cahrlotte Independence

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Saint Louis FC vs. Fresno FC

8:30 p.m – YouTube – San Antonio FC vs. Swope Park Rangers

10 p.m. – YouTube – Orange County SC vs. LA Galaxy II

10 p.m. – YouTube – Phoenix Rising vs. Real Monarchs SLC

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Sacramento Republic vs. Seattle Sounders 2

ecuadorian primera a

6 p.m. – GolTV – El Nacional vs. Universidad Catolica

6 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Emelec

6 p.m. – GolTV – Macará vs. Guayaquil City

7 p.m. – GolTV – Independiente del Valle vs. Tecnico

Sunday

mls

4 p.m. – ESPN – Orlando City vs. Portland Timbers

9 p.m. – FS1 – LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City

english premier league

9:15 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Southampton

11:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. West Ham United

la liga

6 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Levante vs. Las Palmas

10:15 a.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Real Sociedad vs. Girona

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Valencia vs. Espanyol

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Borussia Dortmund vs. VfB Stuttgart

12 p.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG Hoffenheim

italian serie a

6:30 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Torino vs. Inter Milan

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Crotone vs. Bologna

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Napoli vs. Chievo Verona

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari

12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Udinese vs. Lazio

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – AC Milan vs. Sassuolo

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Stade Rennes

11 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Metz vs. Olympique Lyonnais

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Montpellier

portuguese primeira liga

1 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Desportivo Aves

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Tigres UANL

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Queretaro

brazilian paulista state championship

3 p.m. – GolTV – Palmeiras vs. Corinthians

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt vs. Arminia Bielefeld

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Braunschweig vs. Dynamo Dresden

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Kaiserslautern vs. Jahn Regensburg

women’s international friendly

12:30 p.m. – FOX – United States vs. Mexico

usl

3 p.m. – YouTube – Bethlehem Steel vs. Charleston Battery

4 p.m. – YouTube – Atlanta United 2 vs. Penn FC