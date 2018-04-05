Thursday Kickoff: Salah injury, Chelsea to offer Hazard new deal and more

While one star Premier League winger deals with an injury, another is reportedly set for a new contract offer.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah says he is”all fine, all good” after picking up an injury against Manchester City, but the winger is unlikely to feature against Everton this weekend. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly set to offer Eden Hazard a much-improved contract to keep him with the club. (REPORT)

France boss Didier Deschamps says he will discuss a possible Juventus move with Manchester United winger Anthony Martial. (REPORT)

Chelsea is considering hiring Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim as the club’s next manager. (REPORT)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he left Manchester United because he “missed playing offensively”. (REPORT)

Ajax will officially rename the club’s stadium the Johan Cruyff ArenA started in the 2018-19 season. (REPORT)

Targeted by several Premier League sides, Hoffenheim’s Kerem Demirbay has signed a new deal with the club. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

Chivas edged the New York Red Bulls in Mexico in the opening leg of their CCL semifinal. (READ)

Liverpool routed Manchester City while Barcelona cruised past Roma in the UEFA Champions League. (READ)

The latest SBI Soccer Podcast discusses Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the USWNT and more. (READ)

Bruce Arena says he doesn’t think he would do anything differently with the USMNT. (READ)

Toronto FC has work to do despite the team’s two-goal advantage. (READ)

Miguel Herrera accused Toronto police of attacking Club America players. (READ)

TFC shrugged off Herrera’s pregame comments about competition with MLS. (READ)

The Portland Timbers are struggling for midfield consistency early in the season. (READ)