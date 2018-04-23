Tim Ream named to Championship Team of the Week

Fulham got one step closer to returning to the Premier League this weekend, as the Cottagers picked up a 3-0 win over Millwall, and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Tim Ream once again shined for the third-place team in the Championship.

Ream made a goal-line clearance to keep the game scoreless and helped the defense pick up a clean sheet to defeat the sixth-place team in the English second flight.

The 30-year-old’s performance earned him a spot in the Championship Team of the Week.

With two games remaining, the Cottagers sit third, one point behind second-place Cardiff City, who has a game in hand.

At the very least, Fulham secured a spot in the promotion playoffs alongside fourth-place Aston Villa.

Middlesbrough, Millwall, Derby County, Brentford, Preston North End, Bristol City and Sheffield United are in contention for the other two playoff spots.