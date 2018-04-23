Tim Ream named to Championship Team of the Week

U.S. Men's National Team

Fulham got one step closer to returning to the Premier League this weekend, as the Cottagers picked up a 3-0 win over Millwall, and U.S. Men’s National Team defender Tim Ream once again shined for the third-place team in the Championship.

Ream made a goal-line clearance to keep the game scoreless and helped the defense pick up a clean sheet to defeat the sixth-place team in the English second flight.

The 30-year-old’s performance earned him a spot in the Championship Team of the Week.

With two games remaining, the Cottagers sit third, one point behind second-place Cardiff City, who has a game in hand.

At the very least, Fulham secured a spot in the promotion playoffs alongside fourth-place Aston Villa.

Middlesbrough, Millwall, Derby County, Brentford, Preston North End, Bristol City and Sheffield United are in contention for the other two playoff spots.

