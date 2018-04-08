Timbers capitulate in Orlando as Lions seal late win

The Portland Timbers looked well on their way to their first win of the season, but a late collapse saw the Western Conference side fall to a stunning loss.

Up two goals through 80 minutes, the Timbers conceded three times in the final 10 in a 3-2 loss to Orlando City. With the loss, the Timbers remain winless on their five-game season opening road trip.

Orlando’s comeback began in the 80th minute on a goal from rookie Chris Mueller, who fired home a pass from Yoshimar Yotun. Two minutes later, Sacha Kljestan buried a penalty kick after Dom Dwyer was fouled by Alvas Powell inside the box.

Dwyer sealed the win five minutes later, scoring an 87th minute goal on a pass fro RJ Allen to seal the Lions’ win.

The Timbers opened the match with the first two goals, both of which involved star midfielder Diego Valeri. The Argentinian scored the first via a penalty kick before assisting Bill Poni Tuiloma’s finish in the second half.

However, Valeri could do nothing about Orlando’s furious comeback in the final 10 minutes as the Lions picked up their second straight win following a three-game winless run to open the season.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dom Dwyer came up big late, drawing the penalty kick before firing the winner just minutes before the final whistle.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Dywer’s winner capped a furious Orlando City comeback as the USMNT forward stunned the Timbers with his 87th-minute winner.

MATCH TO FORGET

The Timbers defense absolutely fell apart, with Alvas Powell beginning the snowball effect with the penalty kick foul.