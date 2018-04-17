Tuesday European Rewind: Bayern cruises past Frankfurt, Barcelona ties Celta Vigo, and more

Bayern Munich could not ask for an easier performance in their German DFB Pokal semifinal tie. The current Bundesliga winners cruised last Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 on Tuesday at the BayArena to book their place in the finals. Thomas Muller led the way with a hat trick while Robert Lewandowski scored a brace. The Polish striker gave Bayern a 2-0 lead with goals in the ninth and 11th minutes respectively. Lars Bender headed a goal back for Leverkusen in the 16th minute to make it 2-1. Muller’s first of the match came in the 52nd minute as he slid home Thiago’s assist. Thiago put his name on the scoresheet in the 61st minute ahead of Muller’s 13th and 14th respective goals of the season. Leon Bailey’s masterful free kick was the pick of the litter among the goals, but ultimately was a mere consolation for Leverkusen in the loss. Bayern will face either Schalke or Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup Finals.

Elsewhere, Barcelona faced a trip to Celta Vigo while Villarreal hosted Leganes. Tottenham Hotspur looked to bounce back in league play as they faced Brighton. Inter Milan welcomed Cagliari to the San Siro in the lone Serie A fixture of the afternoon.

Here’s a closer look at all of today’s European action:

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Brighton & Hove Albion fought their way back for a point at the Amex Stadium as they drew Tottenham 1-1. Harry Kane continued his push for the Golden Boot, giving Tottenham an opener in the 48th minute. However, the lead did not last long for the London club as they soon conceded a penalty kick for the Seagulls. Pascal Gross stepped up in the 50th minute and smashed the ensuing penalty past Hugo Lloris for his sixth goal of the season. Lloris made four saves in the draw, while Matt Ryan made five for Brighton. Spurs remain in fourth while Brighton are in 13th.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – Tottenham Hotspur 1

SPANISH LA LIGA

Barcelona had to settle for a point on Tuesday as they tied Celta Vigo 2-2 on the road. The sides went into halftime even at 1-1 with the hosts pegging back their opponents. Ousmane Dembele’s left-footed finish in the 37th minute gave Barcelona an advantage, before Jonny leveled the score for Celta prior to stoppage time. Paco Alcacer’s close range finish in the 64th minute regained the lead for Ernesto Valverde’s men before the match flipped in Celta’s favor. Sergi Roberto was shown a straight red card in the 71st minute, which reduced the visitors to 10 men. Iago Aspas’ 21st goal of the season in the 82nd minute grabbed Celta a precious point at home against one of Europe’s best. Celta remains in ninth, while Barca are 12 points clear at the top.

Here’s all of Tuesday’s La Liga results:

Deportivo 0 – Sevilla 0

Celta Vigo 2 – Barcelona 2

Villarreal 2 – Leganes 1

GERMAN DFB POKAL

Bayer Leverkusen 2 – Bayern Munich 6

ITALIAN SERIE A

Inter Milan grabbed their first league win since March 31st, rolling past Cagliari at the San Siro. Mauro Icardi and Marcelo Brozovic each netted a goal and added an assist apiece in the triumph. Joao Cancelo’s free kick in the third minute found the bottom-right corner for a 1-0 Inter lead. Icardi’s right-footed finish in the 49th minute doubled Inter’s lead early in the second-half, which now gives the Argentine 25 goals on the season. Brozovic added to the lead in the 60th minute before Ivan Perisic capped the final score in stoppage time. The Croatian rifled home from outside of the box to cap the dominant performance by Inter. Cagliari have now lost four of their last five matches, and sit in 14th.

Inter Milan 4 – Cagliari 0