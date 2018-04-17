Tuesday Kickoff: Neymar expected to remain at PSG, Russia charged over racist chants and more

One of the game’s big stars is expected to remain with his current team while this year’s World Cup host faces charges from FIFA.

Unai Emery says he is confident that Neymar will remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season. (REPORT)

FIFA have charged the Russian Football Union with fan racism after Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele claimed they were targeted by racist chants in a friendly. (REPORT)

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, has reportedly offered the goalkeeper to PSG. (REPORT)

Luke Shaw is reportedly assessing his future with Manchester United. (REPORT)

After being taken to court by Argentine club Velez Sarsfield over the signing of a 16-year-old prospect, Manchester City reportedly will avoid a transfer ban. (REPORT)

Juventus reportedly could Mario Mandzukic leave the club amid reported interest from China. (REPORT)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly triggered a contract clause that doubles his wages at Liverpool. (REPORT)

Liverpool is reportedly interested in making a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Tim Ream and Fulham are eyeing promotion as the Championship season winds down. (READ)

Alvas Powell headlines the Best of MLS. (READ)

Jurgen Klinsmann says the U.S. was set back several years by missing the World Cup. (READ)

Patrick Vieira says Sunday’s clash between Atlanta United and NYCFC showed how far MLS has come. (READ)

Ezequiel Barco is feeling comfortable after making his Atlanta United debut. (READ)

Sporting KC and the Seattle Sounders were both left frustrated by Sunday’s draw. (READ)