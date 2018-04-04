U.S. Open Cup play-in, first round pairings announced

The U.S. Open Cup is only about a month away and now we will know which amateur clubs from the United States Adult Soccer Association, the National Premier Soccer League, and the Premier Development League are facing off against each other to open the competition.

The 105th edition of the tournament opens up on May 6 with three play-in matches featuring the NPSL sides associated with NASL clubs Miami FC, the New York Cosmos, and the Jacksonville Armada. The Cosmos will take on NPSL side Brooklyn Italians while Miami plays FC Miami City of the PSL, and Jacksonville goes against The Villages SC, also from the PDL.

The first round proper takes place a few days later across the entire nation. The sides are divided into four regions and the winners will move on to take on professional clubs from the USL in the second round.

Highlighting the first round is a match between Reading United AC of the PDL and Christos FC, who famously took on D.C. United in the fourth round of last year’s tournament. Other big matches include Detroit City FC playing the Michigan Bucks in a match between local rivals and FC Golden State Force playing L.A. Wolves, who are coached by Eric Wynalda.

Here’s a full listing of the matches, all of which will take place on May 9:

AFC Ann Arbor (NPSL) vs. Ocean City Nor’easters (PDL)

Western Mass Pioneers (PDL) vs. Elm City Express (NPSL)

Long Island Rough Riders (PDL) vs. Kingston Stockade FC (NPSL)

FC Motown (NPSL) vs. New York Red Bulls U23 (PDL)

Reading United AC (PDL) vs. Christos FC (Md.)

Erie Commodores FC (NPSL) vs. Rochester River Dogz (N.Y.)

Seacoast United Phantoms (PDL) vs. Kendall Wanderers (Mass.)

Detroit City FC (NPSL) vs. Michigan Bucks (PDL)

New York Cosmos B (NPSL)/Brooklyn Italians (NPSL) winner vs. Lansdowne Bhoys FC (N.Y.)

SIMA Aguilas (PDL) vs. The Villages SC (PDL)/Jacksonville Armada (NPSL) winner

Charlotte Eagles (PDL) vs. Inter Nashville FC (NPSL)

Myrtle Beach Mutiny (PDL) vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC (PDL)

Miami United FC (NPSL) vs. FC Kendall (Fla.)

New Orleans Jesters (NPSL) vs. Mississippi Brilla FC (PDL)

Red Force FC (Fla.) vs. FC Miami City (PDL)/Miami FC 2 (NPSL) winner

FC Wichita (NPSL) vs. OKC Energy U23 (PDL)

Duluth FC (NPSL) vs. Dakota Fusion FC (NPSL)

Midland-Odessa Sockers FC (NPSL) vs. Lakeland Tropics (PDL)

NTX Rayados (Texas) vs. Fort Worth Vaqueros (NPSL)

FC Denver (Colo.) vs. Azteca FC (Colo.)

Portland Timbers U23 (PDL) vs. Kitsap Soccer Club (NPSL)

CD Aguiluchos USA (NPSL) vs. San Francisco City FC (PDL)

FC Golden State Force (PDL) vs. L.A. Wolves FC (Calif.)

Orange County FC (NPSL) vs. Santa Ana Winds FC (Calif.)

FC Arizona (NPSL) vs. Sporting AZ FC (Ariz.)

FC Tucson (PDL) vs. La Máquina FC (Calif.)