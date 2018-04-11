U.S. Open Cup second round pairings released

The initial draw for the U.S. Open Cup’s first round was made last week, now we know who the winners of those amateur matches will play when the pros enter the fray in round two.

The USL makes its appearance into the tournament in the second round and each eligible side from the United States will take on an amateur club that gets through the first round. Teams that have their players provided by MLS teams are not eligible for the competition, so Atlanta United 2, Bethlehem Steel, New York Red Bulls 2, Portland Timbers 2, Rio Grande Valley FC, Seattle Sounders 2, and Swope Park Rangers will not participate.

Last year, FC Cincinnati of the USL made a run all the way to the semi-final before falling to the New York Red Bulls. They will host the winner of the first round match between Detroit City FC and the Michigan Bucks.

Like the first round, teams are grouped into one of four regions to cut down on travel expenses.

Here’s the full list of second round matches to be played on May 16:

North Carolina FC (USL) vs. Brooklyn Italians (NPSL)/New York Cosmos B (NPSL)/Lansdowne Bhoys FC (N.Y.)

Charlotte Independence (USL) vs. AFC Ann Arbor (NPSL)/Ocean City Nor’easters (PDL)

Erie Commodores FC (NPSL)/Rochester River Dogz (N.Y.) vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USL)

Reading United AC (PDL)/Richmond Kickers (USL) vs. Christos FC (Md.)

Kingston Stockade FC (NPSL)/Louisville City FC (USL) vs. Long Island Rough Riders (PDL)

FC Motown (NPSL)/New York Red Bulls U23 (PDL) vs. Penn FC (USL)

Western Mass Pioneers (PDL) vs. Elm City Express (NPSL)/Seacoast United Phantoms (PDL)/Kendall Wanderers (Mass.)

FC Cincinnati (USL) vs. Detroit City FC (NPSL)/Michigan Bucks (PDL)

Charleston Battery (USL) vs. Myrtle Beach Mutiny (PDL)/South Georgia Tormenta FC (PDL)

SIMA Aguilas (PDL)/Jacksonville Armada FC (NPSL)/The Villages SC (PDL) vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL)

Miami FC 2 (NPSL) vs. Miami United FC (NPSL)/FC Kendall (Fla.)/Red Force FC (Fla.)

New Orleans Jesters (NPSL) vs. Indy Eleven (USL)/Mississippi Brilla FC (PDL)

Nashville SC (USL) vs. Charlotte Eagles (PDL)/Inter Nashville FC (NPSL)

Tulsa Roughnecks FC (USL) vs. FC Wichita (NPSL)/OKC Energy U23 (PDL)

Duluth FC (NPSL) vs. Saint Louis FC (USL)/Dakota Fusion FC (NPSL)

NTX Rayados (Texas) vs. OKC Energy FC (USL)/Fort Worth Vaqueros (NPSL)

Midland-Odessa Sockers FC (NPSL) vs. San Antonio FC (USL)/Lakeland Tropics (PDL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL) vs. FC Denver (Colo.)/Azteca FC (Colo.)

FC Arizona (NPSL) vs. Phoenix Rising FC (USL)/Sporting AZ FC (Ariz.)

Fresno FC (USL) vs. Orange County FC (NPSL)/Santa Ana Winds FC (Calif.)

Orange County SC (USL) vs. FC Golden State Force (PDL)/L.A. Wolves FC (Calif.)

Kitsap Soccer Club (NPSL) vs. Reno 1868 FC (USL)/Portland Timbers U23 (PDL)

Sacramento Republic FC (USL) vs. CD Aguiluchos USA (NPSL)/San Francisco City FC (PDL)

Las Vegas Lights FC (USL) vs. FC Tucson (PDL)/La Máquina FC (Calif.)