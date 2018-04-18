Wednesday Kickoff: Aguero unlikely to be fit by World Cup, Neymar ready for Russia and more

The World Cup is coming into focus for several big stars.

Argentina Football Association doctor Homero D’Agostino says he does not expect Sergio Aguero to be fit for the start of the World Cup. (REPORT)

Neymar says he expects to be ” better than I was before” by the start of the World Cup after missing extended time due to foot injury. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly interested in a permanent move for Michy Batshuayi, but Chelsea is demanding a £50 million fee. (REPORT)

Chelsea’s Roben Loftus-Cheek says he is unsure where he will play next season after spending this year on loan with Crystal Palace. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain fullback Lucas Digne could reportedly join Juventus. (REPORT)

Liverpool has received a payment from Manchester City as the Premier League title win triggered a clause stemming from Raheem Sterling’s sale. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s Sergio Romero is set to miss the FA Cup semifinal due to a knee issue. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Chivas scored two goals in Toronto to seize a major advantage in the CCL Final. (READ)

Brad Friedel insists he has no problem with Lee Nguyen despite opting not to play the midfielder. (READ)

An NYCFC stadium could reportedly be part of a Bronx development project. (READ)

Bayern Munich cruised while Barcelona settled for a tie to headline European action on Tuesday. (READ)

The schedule was released for the International Champions Cup. (READ)