Wednesday Kickoff: Arsene Wenger, Real Madrid after Kane and more

Following the announcement that the legendary coach is stepping down, Arsenal remains the focus of the soccer world.

Arsene Wenger says stepping down from Arsenal was “not really my decision” while adding that Luis Enrique is a manager he enjoys following. (REPORT)

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes Harry Kane is the club’s main target this summer. (REPORT)

Following rumors linking him to Bayern Munich, Gareth Bale said you can “never say never” when it comes to transfers. (REPORT)

Although he has yet to be named PSG boss, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing Philipp Max, Omer Toprak and Max Meyer. (REPORT)

Manchester City reportedly has no interest in selling John Stones this summer. (REPORT)

Two men from Rome have been arrested on attempted murder after a Liverpool fan was assaulted following Tuesday’s match. (REPORT)

Bayer Leverkusen and Jamaica star Leon Bailey says he wants to play “at the highest level” as transfer rumors continue. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

A dominant attacking performance earned Liverpool a big lead over Roma. (READ)

Patrick Vieira and the CONCACAF Champions League headline the latest SBI Soccer Podcast. (READ)

SBI asks who you want to see win the UEFA Champions League. (READ)

Ethan Finlay will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. (READ)

NYCFC showed off the brand new Etihad City Football Academy. (READ)